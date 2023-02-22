Milwaukee police chase stolen truck, driver arrested after crash

article

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Feb. 22 after a police chase and crash. The truck was reported stolen.

According to police, the pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. in the area of 28th and Fond du Lac. The fleeing driver was suspected in an armed robbery.

The pursuit ended near 15th and Lloyd after the driver lost control of the truck – which hit a curb and rolled over.

Milwaukee police chase ends in crash near 15th and Lloyd

The driver was extricated from the truck, taken into custody and conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the West Allis Police Department.