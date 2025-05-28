Milwaukee police chase; man accused of leading officers on 41-mile pursuit

article

The Brief Lavonte Payton is accused of leading Milwaukee police on a chase that stretched more than 40 miles. The police chase happened on Friday, May 23 – and ended when Payton simply stopped, the complaint says. The criminal complaint says Payton topped speeds of 100 mph.



A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading Milwaukee police on a chase that stretched more than 40 miles on Friday, May 23. The accused is Lavonte Payton – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Possession of THC

Hit-and-run of attended vehicle

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police spotted a car around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, May 23 traveling north on N. 49th Street toward W. Auer Avenue. The criminal complaint says the car "made an abrupt turn east on W. Auer Avenue, then a turn to go north on N. 48th Street."

Court filings say the car disregarded a stop sign at a high rate of speed. It "accelerated to speeds of approximately 70 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, which is more than twice the posted speed limit," the complaint says. The officers activated their squad's lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. But the driver of the car increased his speed and fled the police. A police chase was initiated for reckless driving.

The complaint indicates that during the police chase, the "vehicle almost struck multiple occupied vehicles, disregarded 43 stop signs, disregarded 25 red lights, struck one occupied vehicle, and traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph."

The chase ended when the driver pulled over and stopped in front of a home near 82nd and Melvina. The approximate distance of the police chase was a little more than 41 miles. The driver, Lavonte Payton, was arrested.

Police searched the car Payton was driving. That search "revealed unpackaged green plant material suspected to be marijuana on the driver floorboard," the complaint says. That material tested positive for THC.

What's next:

Payton was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, May 28.