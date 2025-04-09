Milwaukee police chase of homicide suspect; driver crashed at Farwell

article

The Brief A high-speed police chase of a homicide suspect ended with a crash on Milwaukee's Lower East Side. The pursuit unfolded on Wednesday morning, April 9, after officers spotted the suspect downtown. The driver of the vehicle was arrested after a brief foot chase.



Milwaukee police arrested a 32-year-old man who led officers on a high-speed chase on Wednesday morning, April 9. That chase ended in a crash.

Police chase of homicide suspect

What we know:

Officials say it was around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers spotted a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide enter the SUV near 6th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver refused and a police chase ensued.

The chase took officers down Brady Street as noted by surveillance pictures FOX6 News obtained. The chase ended when the driver of the SUV lost control and collided with a tree at Brady and Farwell Avenue.

Milwaukee police chase of SUV on Brady Street (Credit: The Deep Groove)

The driver of the vehicle was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.