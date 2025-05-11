Milwaukee police chase, fatal crash; Cudahy man accused, charged

article

The Brief A Cudahy man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal crash. The accused is Darius Boldery. The two passengers in Boldery's vehicle died after a head-on crash during the pursuit.



A 19-year-old Cudahy man is accused of leading police on a chase that led to a crash that killed two people in the vehicle being pursued. The accused is Darius Boldery – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide (two counts)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in death of another (two counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on Wednesday, April 30 to the area of Newberry and Hackett for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A person who called police indicated "she saw the occupants of a silver hatchback reaching out of the vehicle's windows and pulling on the door handles of other parked vehicles as it drove by," the complaint says. Officers searched and located a vehicle that matched the description the caller had provided. The vehicle was traveling north on Maryland at the intersection of Linnwood. It was noted there were three people inside the vehicle. The officer then called for backup.

When the second squad was within sight, the officer activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop near Capitol and Green Bay Road. The vehicle pulled over. However, the complaint says after only a few seconds, the vehicle "accelerated away from his squad car" and was "traveling the wrong way on a one-way lane." Police began to chase the vehicle, which "continued to accelerate northbound in the southbound lanes, traveling at a very high rate of speed," the complaint says. About 20 seconds later, the pursuing officer saw the vehicle "crash head on into a Ford Edge that was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes," the complaint says.

When the officer pulled up to the scene, he spotted the defendant "stuck in the driver's seat and unable to move," the complaint says. The front passenger was also stuck inside the vehicle and both were screaming for help. The officer also noted the person in the back of the vehicle "had no pulse and was not breathing at the time," the complaint says. The court filing also notes that while the officer was removing the people from the vehicle, "he located two firearms: an American Tactical .22 caliber rifle and an Anderson Manufacturing .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle."

All three people in the striking vehicle were taken to the hospital. The front passenger and rear passenger later died from their injuries from the collision. Doctors determined the preliminary cause of death for both was "multiple blunt force injuries due to auto collision."

Records, data check

What we know:

A records check on the vehicle that was pursued showed it was registered to the defendant, who had a suspended probationary license.

Investigators also downloaded the engine control unit data from the striking vehicle. The complaint says "this data indicated that 3 seconds prior to the collision, the Impreza was traveling 89 miles per hour and the accelerator was 100% activated." At the time of the collision, the data says the vehicle "was traveling 93 miles per hour."

What's next:

Boldery made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, May 8. Cash bond was set at $200,000.

Boldery is due back in court on May 15 for a preliminary hearing.