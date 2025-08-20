Milwaukee police chase ends in crash into Glendale home; 3 arrested

The Brief A police chase from Milwaukee ended in a Glendale crash Wednesday near Green Bay and Mill. Three people — two men and a woman — were arrested and taken to the hospital after the car likely went airborne and hit a home. Neighbors are grappling with the thought that it could have been worse.



A police chase that began in Milwaukee ended in a crash in Glendale on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and multiple arrests.

What we know:

The arrest happened near Green Bay and Mill on Wednesday. Neighbors and first responders believe the car went airborne before crashing into a home.

"I hid behind the electrical here – called my wife to say lock the doors," said Jeffrey Suttie, who heard the crash.

There was visible damage to a tree, but no tire marks in the yard until the car crashed into the home and ultimately ended up in front of a garage.

The crash damaged a home owned by Greg Fojtik.

What they're saying:

"It was a sudden explosive sound; it sounded like a bomb," he said. "I knew it wasn’t a bomb, I knew it was a vehicle because I could immediately hear pieces of the vehicle falling in the alley."

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers tried to pull over a reckless driver near 76h and Good Hope, but the driver sped off. The driver sideswiped another vehicle and lost control.

Meanwhile, neighbors are grappling with the thought that it could have been worse.

"It is really scary, like if kids were out and playing," said neighbor Zhana Wright, who also heard the crash.

"You have, I think, scared everybody and it’s just not acceptable and we don’t have to put up with it," Suttie added.

Dig deeper:

MPD said the 28-year-old woman behind the wheel was arrested.

The Glendale Police Department said the two men tried running from police. Both were arrested and taken to the hospital.

MPD said criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.