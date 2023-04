article

A Milwaukee man, 26, was arrested when a pursuit ended near Sherman and Meinecke on Thursday evening, April 20.

Police said the vehicle was wanted in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

The chase started near 35th and Meinecke shortly after 9 p.m. and ended minutes later.

Police said a gun was found in the vehicle.