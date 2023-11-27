Milwaukee police chase, drugs, guns recovered; 2 arrested

article

A Milwaukee police chase on the city's south side Friday, Nov. 24 ended with a crash, guns and drugs recovered and two arrests.

Officials say around 5 p.m. Friday, Milwaukee police officer stopped a vehicle near 28th and National for a registration violation. The vehicle initially stopped; however, fled recklessly and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The police chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle struck a curb causing the vehicle to become disabled on Brewers Way. Police recovered multiple firearms and suspected illegal narcotics.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested after he was located hiding nearby. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.