Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 in custody

article

Two people were taken into custody Friday morning, June 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began around 2:15 a.m. near 40th and Concordia after officers observed a vehicle believed to be involved in an earlier shooting and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver disregarded a red light and collided with another vehicle on Fond du Lac Avenue and North Avenue.

The driver, a 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man, was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The passenger, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The occupant of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

