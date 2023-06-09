Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 in custody

Milwaukee police chase ends in crash near Fond du Lac Avenue and North Avenue

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Friday morning, June 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee

The pursuit began around 2:15 a.m. near 40th and Concordia after officers observed a vehicle believed to be involved in an earlier shooting and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the driver disregarded a red light and collided with another vehicle on Fond du Lac Avenue and North Avenue.

The driver, a 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man, was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The passenger, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken into custody. 

The occupant of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  
 