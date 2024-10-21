Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 arrested, firearm, narcotics recovered

article

Two people were taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 21 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 12:30 a.m. near 25th and Becher.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an investigation. However, the driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked car near 10th and Burnham.

The occupants, a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, ran from the scene. They were arrested after a foot pursuit.

During the foot pursuit, two officers sustained minor injuries. A firearm and illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.