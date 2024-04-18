Milwaukee police chase, crash; 3 arrested, firearms, narcotics recovered

article

Three men were taken into custody in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 17 following a police chase and crash.

The pursuit began around 4:30 p.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Roosevelt Drive after officers attempted to stop a vehicle regarding an armed robbery.

The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver crashed into two vehicles while trying to squeeze between them in the area of 6th and Atkinson.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle, a 25-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man, were arrested after running from the scene.

6th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

Multiple firearms and suspected illegal narcotics were also recovered.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles struck sustained minor injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.