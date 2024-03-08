Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle wanted in abduction, 2 arrested

Two people, ages 19 and 23, were taken into custody on Thursday night, March 7 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee. The fleeing vehicle, a gold Ford Fusion, was wanted in an abduction.

Police say the chase began around 9 p.m. near 24th and Galena and ended near 7th and Cherry.

7th and Cherry, Milwaukee

A 20-year-old victim was safely rescued from the Ford Fusion. A gun was recovered from the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Ford Fusion was also stolen, police say.