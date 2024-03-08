Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle wanted in abduction, 2 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee police chase, crash

MILWAUKEE - Two people, ages 19 and 23, were taken into custody on Thursday night, March 7 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee. The fleeing vehicle, a gold Ford Fusion, was wanted in an abduction. 

Police say the chase began around 9 p.m. near 24th and Galena and ended near 7th and Cherry. 

A 20-year-old victim was safely rescued from the Ford Fusion. A gun was recovered from the vehicle. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.  

The Ford Fusion was also stolen, police say. 