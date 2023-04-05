Milwaukee police chase pickup truck taken in robbery, 2 arrested

Two men were arrested after a Milwaukee police chase early Wednesday morning, April 5.

It started near 16th and Center just before 2 a.m. Officers spotted a pickup truck that was taken in a robbery and tried to stop it – but the driver took off.

The chase ended just a few blocks away near 12th and Hadley when the driver lost control, jumped the curb and went onto a lawn.

Police chase ends near 12th and Hadley, Milwaukee

The driver and a passenger, both 52 years old, were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a 40-year-old man was also injured during the incident.