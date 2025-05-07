Milwaukee police ceremony honors officers who went above and beyond

The Brief Police officers were honored on Wednesday, May 7, at the Milwaukee Police Department's Merit Awards ceremony. They are the men and women who put their lives on the line each day. Three officers involved with a July gas station shooting were among those recognized for going above and beyond.



Dozens were recognized for bravery. They are the men and women who put their lives on the line each day.

Three officers involved with a July gas station shooting were among those recognized for going above and beyond.

The backstory:

On July 17, officers were called to a gas station at Sherman and Capitol for a man wanted in a shooting that injured two people.

Three District 7 officers tried arresting Jayuntae Gregory. Surveillance and body camera shows the suspect firing shots at them.

An officer returns fire as the shooting continues. Eventually, the suspect runs out of the Citgo in a blaze of gunfire. He was injured and arrested.

Nine months later, officers Michael Arango, Morris Bennett and Taylor Soltes, are honored with the Medal of Valor award.

Local perspective:

They were among the dozens recognized for bravery and service in the community. Officers from across districts, and even some civilians, were given awards for stepping up.

"This is about really recognizing the nobility of the profession, the heroism of the profession, the courageousness of the profession and the dedication," Norman said.

It was a night to honor and remember those for their work that won't soon be forgotten.

"You all are the foundation, you all are the bedrock," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "Because of all of their actions, lives were saved. Individuals, property was saved and our community was stronger."

The suspect involved was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His case is currently making its way through court.