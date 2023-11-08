Milwaukee Police ceremony honors Jerving, officers

The Milwaukee Police Department honored dozens of officers for their work to protect the community with its Merit Awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Twice a year, the MPD salutes its sworn officers, as well as civilians, for their work to protect the community.

"I think this is our time to be the heroes, and they do not like that. Police officers don’t like that," MPD assistant police chief Nicole Waldner said. "They don’t like that title, but I say, ‘put your cape on. This is our night.’"

This includes officer Zachary Szalacinski. In March, he pursued a suspect driving a stolen car, who then fired shots at the police. Szalacinski and his partner fired back through the windshield of their squad car to end the crime spree, per court documents.

"This is what I want to do. This is what I love to do," Szalacinski said. "We gotta protect the city."

The ceremony also honored the fallen.

It has been just over seven months since officer Peter Jerving and his partner were chasing a carjacking suspect when he died in the line of duty.

Officer Peter Jerving honored at the Merit Awards Ceremony

The MPD on Wednesday honored his sacrifice and the work of his fellow officers to protect the city.

The 37-year-old died in February when the carjacking suspect he and his partner were chasing pulled out a gun and shot the officer twice.

"[...] He fell down twice. He got up twice," said Peter Jerving’s mother, Patty Jerving. "And he kept going until he took care of the threat."

She said her son is now her guardian angel.

"He’s watching from above, and he’s proud that we’re getting medals for him," Patty Jerving said.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was not on stage for the ceremony, as he is still recovering from a car accident that happened Monday. Waldner said Norman was upset to miss one of his favorite nights of the year.