Milwaukee police bodycam release procedure to take effect May 1

A new Milwaukee Police Department policy that speeds up the release of body camera video from critical incidents is set to go into effect Monday, May 1. However, the Milwaukee Police Association has filed a lawsuit against the city, seeking an order from a judge to stop the new policy – calling it reckless.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission approved a new standard operating procedure for MPD. The new policy requires MPD to release footage of critical incidents, such as an officer involved-death, within 15 days – and to victims' families within 48 hours. It starts May 1.

Milwaukee Police Department

"The utility and function of this policy is to help address a trust transparency and accountability gap," said Fire and Police Commissioner Bree Spencer.

"I don’t believe the city, the FPC, has the right to issue a standard operating procedure," MPA President Andrew Wagner said.

Wagner said that is part of the reason why MPA has filed a lawsuit against the city, adding he worries the tighter timeline will compromise police investigations – and the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team as a whole, a group he said "may pull out."

It's a policy Flores said the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression have been working toward for two years, seeking transparency.

Now, both sides are waiting to see what comes next.

FOX6 News reached out to the FPC for comment; Chair Ed Fallone said he won't comment on pending litigation. The Milwaukee city attorney said nothing prohibits the FPC from adopting standard operating procedures like this. An MPD spokesperson said the department will adhere to the policy and remain committed to transparency.