Milwaukee police bodycam release procedure; decision to be made

A decision is expected this week in the ongoing debacle over releasing body camera footage of critical incidents involving Milwaukee police officers.

Nearly 11 months after its initial approval, a judge is expected to issue a written decision on the fate of a new standard operating procedure to release body camera footage in Milwaukee.

The Standard Operation Procedure 575, or SOP, requires police to publicly release footage within 15 days following a critical incident involving law enforcement.

A provision calls for victims’ families to have access to the footage within 48 hours.

It’s something Alan Chavoya with the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression said he has been fighting for since the fatal police shooting of Robert Zielinski in 2021.

"We think this would be a great step forward in terms of transparency and accountability from law enforcement in terms of building that trust in our community because right now it’s at a very low point," Chavoya said.

The policy was approved by the Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission and signed by Chief Jeffrey Norman last spring. However, the Milwaukee Police Association filed a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order and an injunction.

MPA President Andrew Wagner told FOX6 News in April 2023 he felt the policy violates its collective bargaining agreement.

"I don't believe the city, the FPC, has the right to issue a standard operating procedure," Wagner said.

If the policy fails, Chavoya said it sends the wrong message to the community.

"It would be a slap in the face to the Milwaukee community," he said.

The MPA said they will offer an official statement once the ruling has been released.