Milwaukee police Bluetooth device giveaway promotes safe driving

The Milwaukee Police Department hosted an event to promote safe driving on Saturday, July 10.

Specifically, the event focused on one thing some people are guilty of doing regularly – using the phone while driving.

"I’m guilty of it, to be honest. Everybody is I think," said Cruz Romo.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police want to continue encouraging people to drive safely, so District 6 decided to make going hands-free a little easier.

"We’re handing out these wireless Bluetooth devices that can connect to your phone," said Officer Fabian Garcia.

Milwaukee police promote safe driving by distributing Bluetooth devices.

Older vehicles may not have Bluetooth access, therefore making drivers have one hand on their phone and the other on the wheel.

"There are a lot of accidents that do happens with individuals with texting. So please if you have the Bluetooth capability, please use it," Garcia said. "It's good to have this for safe driving."

For those unable to make it Saturday, there may be another opportunity to score a Bluetooth device.

"If we do have some devices left after this, we are hosting our National Night Out, which is next month, Aug. 23, which is a Monday, so we will be handing out those devices then as well," said Garcia.