Milwaukee Police Athletic League created; crime prevention initiative

The Milwaukee Police Department, in partnership with the Office of Violence Prevention and the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM), announced on Friday, May 19 the launch of the Milwaukee Police Athletic League (MPAL).

A news release says the Police Athletic League (PAL) is a national crime prevention initiative rooted in the belief that all youth deserve the opportunity to expand their horizons and realize their full potential. The PAL program experience brings youth, under the guidance and positive influence of law enforcement agencies and/or community based not for profit organizations, to expound upon the public awareness regarding the role of law enforcement and the reinforcement of the responsible values and attitudes instilled in young people by their parents.

Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman issued the following statement:

"The Milwaukee Police Athletic League is a big win for police-community relations. We need to create more positive outlets for our youth and build stronger relationships between young people and our police officers. By serving as mentors, coaches, advocates and role models, our officers will connect with the community on a more personal level—building the kind of trust, understanding and support that lasts a lifetime."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson stated in the release:

"Partnerships are so important as Milwaukee works to build safety citywide. The Milwaukee Police Athletic League is a great addition to the efforts. Through this, we are adding to trust among police and young people, and we’re providing new opportunities for positive activities."

Dick’s Sporting Goods is supporting this initiative with "activity bags" that will allow officers to engage with our young people whether at a crime scene, neighborhood event, or just simply walking the beat.

The Milwaukee Police Athletic League UNCOM Teen Nights will continue throughout 2023. Interested youth serving organizations should contact mpdpal@milwaukee.gov for more information.