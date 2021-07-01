Milwaukee police address Water Street concerns in community meeting

Milwaukee police addressed concerns with safety in the entertainment district during a community meeting Thursday night, July 1.

While the focus wasn't entirely on Water Street during MPD District 1's crime and safety meeting, police made sure to address the issues there.

"We want to be part of the solution," said Captain James Campbell, MPD.

After weeks of trouble along Water Street, leaders are trying to fix it.

"We are not enforcing our way or arresting our way out of the problem," said Campbell.

Milwaukee District 1 police hosted the community meeting to address rising crime in one of Milwaukee's busiest areas.

"Crowds have brought their own alcohol, have instigated fights and have been hostile toward the police," said Campbell.

Police say 3,000 to 4,000 people, often underage, descend on Water Street each weekend. Those who live in the area have raised their own concerns, dealing with reckless driving, public urination and noise.

"They do this twerking on the street that is loud and thumping just, all night long," a neighbor said.

Police said they are working with the mayor, alderman, the Department of Public Works and business leaders like restaurant owner Omar Shaikh.

"I have a stake in downtown. I love this city," said Shaikh. "This is my favorite city in the world, and I just think we, as leaders, need to stand together and figure out what we can do to make this city better."