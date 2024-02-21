Pizza delivery murder, Milwaukee teens plead not guilty

article

Three Milwaukee teens accused in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and were bound over for trial.

Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy and Damain Patrick are each charged with one count – felony murder – in the Jan. 10 killing. Prosecutors said Antoine Gee Jr. was delivering pizza for Domino's when he was shot near Sherman and Congress; he died at the scene.

All three teens are due back in court March 20, online court records show.

Case details

While performing CPR on the victim, a criminal complaint states an officer saw a paper receipt. Officers went to the restaurant where the victim worked – and confirmed what kind of vehicle he drove. That vehicle was found near the scene.

A nearby resident told investigators she heard multiple gunshots. The complaint states she "looked out her window and saw three younger Black males running westbound between the homes" on Sherman Boulevard. She then called police for help.

Antoine Gee Jr.

Milwaukee police detectives recovered video from a surveillance camera near the shooting scene. It showed Gee interacting with two people while a third person remained several feet away. At some point, there was a struggle with those two people and a gunshot was heard. The complaint said more gunshots followed and, eventually, all three subjects ran off – one carrying a pizza delivery bag.

In an effort to find out who ordered the pizza, investigators learned pizza orders had been placed for a residence nearby five times. However, the complaint states four of the five orders "used the same IP address used for the January 10, 2024 order." Based on that evidence, officers executed a search warrant at that residence and took several people into custody.

Fatal shooting near Sherman and Congress

According to the complaint, police spoke with one of the people taken into custody from the house. On the night of the homicide, that person said "Keyshaun" invited two other people over – and the three wanted to order a pizza with plans to "snatch it." Minutes after placing an order, the complaint states the person told police that the group of three "came running back into the house, and they were running around like wild animals and they began to turn off all of the lights" – one of them carrying a pizza delivery bag.

Through multiple interviews, police were able to identify McArthur, McNealy and Patrick through the use of photo arrays.