Milwaukee pet pantry robbed and vandalized; 'just senseless'

article

The Brief A community pet pantry in Milwaukee will need to operate a little differently following recent thefts. The pantry is part of Roxz’s Resources and Awareness, which educates pet owners and gives away free supplies. Thieves have hit the pantry several times, stealing nearly $200 worth of items.



A Milwaukee woman set up a pantry with an honor system to help pet owners, but people have violated it.

Now, thieves are changing the way she runs it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It’s impossible to miss Vicky Van Lare’s passion.

"My mission in life is to help families, to help pets," said Van Lare.

Bruno's Little Pet Pantry

Van Lare completes that mission through her non-profit, Roxz’s Resources and Awareness. They educate pet owners and give away supplies for free – including leashes, harnesses, beds, blankets and treats.

Van Lare put up Bruno’s Little Pet Pantry outside her home on south 91st Street for people who may not want to attend an in-person drive.

"I did this, so people don’t have to be ashamed and see another person," added Van Lare.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Thieves have recently caused problems.

"Three times now. It has been vandalized. People have literally taken every single thing out of here," Van Lare said. "The retail value of everything I had in here was almost $200."

The once full pet pantry is nearly empty. And the thieves didn’t just wipe it clean, they even broke the door frame.

"To vandalize something that is actually used to help people out in the neighborhood is just senseless," said volunteer Keith Schultz.

Vicky Van Lare

Van Lare is changing the way she runs the pet pantry. She’s asking people to email her for supplies, for now.

"Unfortunately, criminals know how to get around cameras," said Van Lare.

"You thieves are not going to stop me from doing this. I will keep doing it. I might not stack it as much. I won’t stop," said Van Lare.

Van Lare has notified the police, and she plans to also stock up the pet pantry less in the future.