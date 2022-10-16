Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'

A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death.

Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday.

"This is what church is about," said Pastor Brian Hackmann. "It’s with heavy hearts that we gather together here at Grace. It’s the first time since the tragic and senseless loss of our beloved Pastor Aaron Strong."

Aaron Strong; Jose Silva; fatal crash near 10th and Wells

The 40-year-old pastor and father of two young children was killed Wednesday morning near 10th and Wells.

Police say a Milwaukee man late for jury duty ran a red light and crashed into Strong's car. The impact sent the vehicles into some parked cars nearby.

Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22 was the driver who killed Strong. He's charged with second-degree reckless homicide. A criminal complaint says he claimed he thought he entered the intersection with a yellow traffic signal and was going close to the speed limit. Data from the airbag control module in Silva's car showed he was driving roughly 70 mph in the 30 mph zone seconds before impact.

Aaron Strong

"There’s a hole in people’s hearts, and there’s profound sorrow that people are feeling," said Hackmann.

Strong delivered his last sermon Sunday, Oct. 9. His energy was certainly missed a week later, as the congregation came together for the first time without him.

"Pastor Strong was usually on the sidewalk with a smile on his face, ready to greet people, or here in the lobby, greeting people by name, and that wasn’t here today," said Hackmann.

Church members said Strong loved his job and was great at it. For him, they'll try to be strong moving forward.

Strong's funeral will be at his church Wednesday. Church officials said Sunday they were already making arrangements for an overflow crowd.

Members of Grace Lutheran Church organized a GoFundMe.com account for Pastor Strong's family.