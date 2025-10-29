Milwaukee parking ticket tow ordinance, alderman discusses

The Brief An alderman discussed the upcoming enforcement of a new ordinance. The city has more than $17 million in uncollected parking citations, he said. The new ordinance will tow and impound certain vehicles.



A Milwaukee alderman on Wednesday discussed the upcoming enforcement of a new ordinance that hopes to recover uncollected parking citations.

What they're saying:

Ald. Scott Spiker said the city has more than $17 million in uncollected parking citations tied to an estimated 39,000 vehicles.

The city will start with an informational campaign about the ordinance, as well as a mailing for drivers whose vehicles have five or more citations that are 60 or more days past due and who have not scheduled a court date or entered into a payment plan.

What's next:

Any vehicle – parked legally or illegally – whose owner still has not complied would be towed and impounded starting Jan. 1, 2026.