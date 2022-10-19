Parking tickets by mail? Milwaukee DPW unveils plan

If you park illegally overnight in Milwaukee, a ticket on your windshield could soon be a thing of the past: You'll need to check the mail instead.

Getting a ticket is never fun but, in the past, handing them out has made rough days for parking enforcement officers – leading to high turnover.

In 2019, parking enforcement officer was attacked while citing a vehicle. In 2021, an officer was spit on after issuing a ticket.

"From the write-up, it's pretty clear why they're leaving. Because of verbal abuse or physical abuse or threats of physical or verbal abuse," said Alderman Michael Murphy.

In a recent city finance and personnel meeting, the Department of Public Works laid out a plan to address the issue.

"We do believe citation by mail will be a significant enhancement to the safety for our staff," said Thomas Woznick with the DPW.

The DPW said the ticket-by-mail system will initially be used for night parking infractions.

"They won't be placing a ticket on the window? If they see a violation, they'll record it and send it," Murphy said.

"They scan it the same way they scan it now. They won't put it on the windshield and they'll just keep driving," said Woznick.

Since 2017, Woznick said, the DPW has tracked more than 200 complaints from parking checkers about concerns.

"This is the one significant way we can change that," he said.

Members of Milwaukee's Common Council questioned the plan. From getting the word out to logistics and updated addresses, the DPW is working to finalize the plan.

Because you may walk out to your car without even knowing you've been cited, the DPW said there will be a six-day grace period for anyone who is ticketed.

"We've got to get this active as soon as we can, and that is what we will do," said Woznick.

The DPW has not announced when it plans to roll out the new system.