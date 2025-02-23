Milwaukee park shooting wounds mother, boy; man to pay restitution

article

A Milwaukee man convicted in a 2024 shooting that wounded a mother and her son has been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution.

Court records show 18-year-old Ivan Wade was found guilty at trial of two counts of first-degree reckless injury last month. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, 10 years of extended supervision and has been ordered to pay $1,451.99 in restitution.

Case details

The backstory:

The shooting happened at Butterfly Park, near 37th and Meinecke, in June 2024. A 37-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son were taken to a hospital. Wade was 17 years old at the time.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police she saw a black Nissan circling the area and a group of teens walking in the park before the shooting. She saw the black Nissan stop and saw at least two people with guns shoot at the group of teens; that is when she and her son were struck. One of the teens shot back at the Nissan, she said.

The complaint states that two other witnesses told police they saw four people, all armed with guns, shoot toward the park.

Police also spoke to one of the teens who was at the park during the shooting. He said Wade had been threatening to shoot him for weeks, per the complaint, and saw Wade driving the black Nissan past the park before the shooting. He said one of his friends was also shot, though police did not charge Wade with wounding a third person.

Officers found 24 bullet casings at the scene. When Wade was arrested, prosecutors said police found a semi-automatic pistol. A preliminary examination suggested it fired some of the casings found at the Butterfly Park scene.