A Milwaukee teen is accused of shooting and wounding a mother and her son at Butterfly Park last month.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Ivan Wade as an adult with two counts of first-degree reckless injury. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday, and his cash bond was set at $50,000.

The shooting happened at the park near 37th and Meinecke on June 15. A 37-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son were taken to a hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police she saw a black Nissan circling the area and a group of teens walking in the park before the shooting. She saw the black Nissan stop and saw at least two people with guns shoot at the group of teens; that is when she and her son were struck. One of the teens shot back at the Nissan, she said.

The complaint states two other witnesses told police they saw four people, all armed with guns, shoot toward the park.

Police also spoke to one of the teens who was at the park during the shooting. He said Wade had been threatening to shoot him for weeks, per the complaint, and saw Wade driving the black Nissan past the park before the shooting. He said one of his friends was also shot, though police did not charge Wade with wounding a third person.

Officers found 24 bullet casings at the scene. When Wade was arrested on July 3, prosecutors said police found a semi-automatic pistol. A preliminary examination suggests it fired some of the casings found at the Butterfly Park scene.