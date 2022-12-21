Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped.

The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton.

One of the women escaped and called 911. Officers responded and were able to remove the victims.

Charges against the 52-year-old man are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



