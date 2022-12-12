Milwaukee crash, car flips; residents describe 'hazardous' streets

A close call caught on camera – Milwaukee police suspect a driver of operating while intoxicated after his car flipped over and nearly hit someone Monday, Dec. 12.

The crash near 79th and Capitol happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, lost control and hit a curb.

Tire marks are imprinted on the sidewalk and through the grass. The car also hit a flagpole. The car landed on its roof in the parking lot of the Capitol Quick Wash Laundromat just a few feet from where someone was working.

"If you’re not a good driver or a cautious driver, they are going to definitely run you over," said Robin Momon.

Momon and other residents of Milwaukee's north side told FOX6 News reckless driving is all too common.

"City driving is the worst in the city of Milwaukee. It’s really bad. Capitol Drive is horrible," said Vanessa Alcantar, who works as a delivery driver. "When I see them in my rearview mirror, and they’re coming so fast, I get over on the other side and pull over, and like 'go around me.'"

Since May, the city of Milwaukee has been towing unregistered cars involved in reckless driving. Since then, MPD documents show authorities have towed 156 cars – most of which were caught speeding more than 25 mph over the limit.

Milwaukee Safe Streets advocate Jordan Morales, who shared that data, said it may be working: MPD hasn't towed anyone more than once.

"It’s hazardous," Momon said. "You have to be cautious of wherever you go and look at everybody, look at all the cars and then look in the rearview mirror, there’s somebody speeding, so you have to slow down, so it’s not really safe."

"Hopefully something changes. I mean, something’s got to change," said Alcantar.

MPD's documents show 82% of towed cars were released back to owners, 13 were auctioned and some were scrapped.