Omega Family Restaurant cleared to reopen after pest complaint: MHD

The Milwaukee Health Department has cleared Omega Family Restaurant on the city's south side to reopen after a pest complaint temporarily shut it down last week.

MHD said the complaint about the restaurant near 27th and Morgan came in on July 31. According to an inspection report, officials at the restaurant spotted "cockroaches crawling on bread racks and packaged bake goods in the basement storage room."

The report indicated there was "no evidence" of cockroaches in the main kitchen area on the first floor, and "no evidence of rodent activity" in the restaurant.

The inspection report said food operations had to be shut down until the "imminent hazard has been removed." MHD said clearance was granted on Aug. 5.

Health inspectors are scheduled to follow up with the restaurant next week to ensure no pests have returned.