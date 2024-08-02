Pest complaint: Omega Family Restaurant temporarily shut down

article

The Omega Family Restaurant on Milwaukee's south side has been temporarily shut down after a complaint was filed about pests.

The Milwaukee Health Department received the complaint about the restaurant near 27th and Morgan on Wednesday, July 31.

According to an inspection report filed on Thursday, officials at the restaurant spotted "cockroaches crawling on bread racks and packaged bake goods in the basement storage room." A "few cockroaches were also present on shelving units in the basement furnace room by the grease trap."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The report indicates there was "no evidence of cockroaches observed in the main kitchen area on the first floor" and "no evidence of rodent activity" in the restaurant.

The inspection report says food operations had to be shut down until the "imminent hazard has been removed."

Omega Family Restaurant temporarily closed due to pest complaint

The Milwaukee Health Department plans to follow up with Omega by Aug. 15.