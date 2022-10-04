Milwaukee officer struck by vehicle, detective fires shots; 1 arrested

A Milwaukee police officer is hurt after being struck by a vehicle near 40th and Villard shortly before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This was just one in a sequence of events that eventually led to a detective firing gunshots at the vehicle that struck the officer.

Officials say just before noon, officers with Milwaukee's Special Investigation Division were conducting surveillance on a residence near 41st and Eggert. They were investigating the residence regarding illegal possession of firearms and the distribution of heroin and cocaine.

During this time, officials say police spotted the suspect in this investigation leave the residence and drive away. Officers initiated a traffic stop. The man sought by police pulled over near 42nd and Fairmount. Officers approached the vehicle, the driver pulled away, and a chase was underway.

Police presence near 40th and Villard, Milwaukee

The police chase ended when the vehicle being chased collided with another vehicle near 40th and Villard. The driver of the chased vehicle jumped out – and a foot chase began. The suspect, 29, was arrested a short time later.

Police presence near 40th and Villard, Milwaukee

While that foot chase was going on, a second person associated with the first was driving a different vehicle – and struck an officer who was involved with the foot chase. A detective at the scene discharged his firearm at the second suspect's vehicle. That vehicle fled the scene. There is a search ongoing for that second vehicle and second suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say they recovered a firearm that has been tossed by the 29-year-old man during the vehicle chase

The driver of the vehicle that was collided with at 40th and Villard suffered minor injuries.

The officer who was hurt is a 29-year-old man with ten years of service. He suffered serious injuries.

"This officer is out there protecting our community," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "I'm angry. I'm not happy with this. This is a situation where we are engaging in, again, protecting our community and there are individuals who are more interested in helping those who are creating harm to our community rather than supporting those who are out there putting their lives on the line for our community."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The detective who fired the shots into the second vehicle is a 33-year-old man with 15 years of service. He is now on administrative duty – which is standard procedure.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.