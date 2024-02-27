Milwaukee officer struck; ﻿police seek female suspect

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a battery of a police officer that happened Sunday, Feb. 18.

Police said it happened at approximately 12:49 p.m. near N 2nd and Wisconsin.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman that’s approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. Police said she has long black hair and a medium complexion.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, a gray shirt, denim pants and black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Police said she struck the officer and fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.