Milwaukee officer shot; Cesar Chavez and Scott on city's south side

A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded late Sunday, May 5 near Cesar Chavez and Scott on the city's south side.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect fired shots that struck an officer near Cesar Chavez and Scott. Officers did not return fire and no one else was struck.

The officer who was wounded is a 29-year-old man who has served more than a year of service with the department. He suffered non-fatal injuries.

Three persons of interest are in police custody – and investigators have recovered two firearms at the scene.

"Cinco de Mayo. This is an event for the, we are trying to celebrate culture, family. We want to, under the history. And here we are dealing with violence in a senseless manner, where we don't understand the reasoning of having the use of firearms, especially in a reckless manner, when there should be a celebration about freedom and independence," said Chief Norman. "This is something our community does not want. This is something that we cannot tolerate within our city."

MPD also issued the following statement:

"We want to thank the Milwaukee Fire Department for providing prompt medical attention to our officer.

"The Milwaukee Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to our officer and wish him a speedy recovery. We are very proud of all the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department that showed great professionalism."

Anyone with any more information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

One year ago

This is the second year in a row in which there has been a shooting involving police officers during Cinco de Mayo – and at Cesar Chavez and Scott.

On May 5, 2023, Officers were trying to disperse the crowd when several people started firing shots.

Police said officers encountered a Greenfield man, 22, who was firing shots. A male officer, 33, with seven-plus years of service gave several commands to drop the gun before shooting the Greenfield man, who was taken to the hospital. Police said his handgun was recovered.

At roughly the same time, another male officer, 40, with seven-plus years of service, encountered a Milwaukee boy, 17, who was armed. Police said that officer ordered the boy to stop before shooting him. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said his handgun was recovered.