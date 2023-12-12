Officer James Nowak funeral, MPD Wellness Team prepared to help

article

Former Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak will be laid to rest Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Nowak died of injuries sustained in an off-duty Oak Creek crash. Now, the police department is saying goodbye and caring for its own – again.

In an agency full of districts, units and shifts, MPD's Wellness Team answers the call when officers need help. An assistant chief told FOX6 News the team is making a difference.

"The day-to-day stuff that they're going through," said Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner, "that can wear on you, too. There's no way you don't bring that home, and it's those officers that I want to seek help."

Since 2016, the MPD Wellness Team has provided help through therapy, counseling and even an emotional support dog. Waldner said the team arrived just before the department needed it most.

Peter Jerving and James Nowak

"I can't imagine what our officers would be going through right now if they had to navigate the mental health system," she said.

At least eight officers have died – either on-duty or off-duty – since 2018. Most of those officers had ties to Milwaukee Police District 4, including fallen Officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty in February.

MPD officer deaths since 2018

In November, police began fundraising to send Jerving's coworkers to Washington D.C. in his honor. Nowak, who was Jerving's former partner, was among those gathered. The 30-year-old died a week later.

Waldner said grief does not stop with goodbye.

"I want them to feel OK, like not waiting for the next one," she said. "That's what I worry about, that they've seen so much. How do you feel better?"

Nowak's funeral will be held at Southbrook Church in Franklin. At the family's request, the service will not be streamed online.