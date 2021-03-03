Milwaukee officer finds healing through service in wake of tragedy

On a cold January day, several members of the Milwaukee Police Department spent time ice skating and handing out warm drinks to the community at Red Arrow Park.

"Gentleman, hot chocolate?" Officer Ronald Edwards asked before offering hot chocolate to another group.

For the seasoned officer, these types of community connections are rewarding.

"When you become a police officer, you always say I want to be a part of the community. I want to help the community," Edwards said.

Edwards, a Milwaukee native, credits television for drawing him to a career behind the badge. His journey to becoming the officer he is today is one filled with trauma, tragedy and perseverance.

In 2001, Edwards was an auxiliary officer when his brother, Mario Mallet, died after an encounter with police. He was able to push through that painful time to become a sworn member of the department.

Then, in 2008, his brother, Xavier, was killed by an off-duty police officer in Georgia.

"An incident had occurred with him and my brother in which my brother had end up losing his life," Edwards said.

Edwards contemplated leaving law enforcement, but words from his father kept him from quitting the force. In 2009, his father was killed by violence in the city.

"He died at the hands of being a homicide victim at the rear of his residence," Edwards said.

Through all the trauma, Edwards found healing in service.

"I use it as a driving tool to want to be out there, to want to help people. What I do is think about an individual when I have an encounter with them is. My life is a story. Their life is a story," Edwards said.

Officer Edwards shares his story and perspective as a department instructor. He works with young cadets and veteran police officers.

"Even though I’m working with other police officers, I still have an effect on the community because I’m teaching them something that they have to utilize once they leave this building," Edwards said while at the Milwaukee Police Academy.

Edwards has turned his tragedy into a personal mission to serve others with respect and compassion.

"When you see a smile on a person’s face, it’s always a positive thing," Edwards said.