Former President Barack Obama will campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 3. A trio of speakers will rally support for Donald Trump later that day.

According to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Obama will speak at Baird Center. The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Donald Trump campaign announced Tulsi Gabbard, Danica Patrick and Sage Steele will rally for the Republican nominee at The Factory on Barclay that night at 6 p.m.

Additionally, FOX6 News confirmed JD Vance will be in La Crosse on Monday. The Harris campaign said Walz will be in La Crosse, Steven's Point and Milwaukee on Monday.

Battleground push

Friday's stops come after Trump and Harris crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday and passed each other in Wisconsin. Harris was in Madison that night for a "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert. Trump spoke in Green Bay with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, a longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans. On Thursday, former President Bill Clinton stumped for Harris in Milwaukee.

Trump has pulled closer to Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.

Harris (50%) leads Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup. The results included initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose. When keeping initially undecided voters as a separate category, Harris holds 48% of likely voters, Trump gets 47%, and 5% are undecided.

In Wisconsin, 1.3 million people have already voted. Four of the past six presidential elections in the state have been decided by less than a point, with 20,000 votes separating the winner from the loser in both 2016 and 2020. In 2000, Al Gore edged George W. Bush in the state by just 5,700 votes.