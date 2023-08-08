Milwaukee North Side Pop-up Farmers Market in 4th year

A Milwaukee weekly pop-up farmers market is making its way around the city's north side during the month of August, bringing a taste of agriculture to the city.

"It’s just a wonderful place to come and taste new things," said Twana Dixon.

"It’s really cool to bring agricultural education into the city," said Tyler Foote.

Foote teaches agribusiness at Vincent High School.

"We have green beans, zucchini, squash," said Foote.

His students have gotten more than a taste of agriculture.

"It’s kind of like, a farm-to-table, like, experience, so students get to see everything made, sold, created, everything," said Foote.

They were one of about 18 vendors at 35th and Congress Tuesday, Aug. 8, part of the North Side Pop-up Farmers Market in August, now in its fourth year.

"To have farmers markets like this is amazing on the north side of Milwaukee because people who might not be exposed to fresh food have that opportunity," said Foote.

"We’re in the middle of a food desert, so trying to serve neighborhoods that don’t have access to a farmers market now or, sometimes, grocery stores generally or a lot of fresh and healthy options," said Sarah Bregant, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation.

"We have to travel quite a distance to get to a grocery store," said Dixon. "My most important thing is the fruit and vegetable."

The fruits and vegetables have grown on Dixon’s great-granddaughter, Nova.

"It’s right down the street from me," said Dixon. "I can come here and buy fresh fruit and vegetables, which the kids enjoy, and look at her, she’s really enjoying it."

The traveling market could inspire a long-lasting lifestyle.

"We have volunteers at Vincent High School that are actually making products with the produce to show people what they can make as fresh, nutritious food," said Foote.

The pop-up markets accept SNAP and EBT benefits.

There is talk of creating a permanent market on the north side.

Here are details on the upcoming pop-up markets: