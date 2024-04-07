Milwaukee north side crash; 1 person dead, another in custody

article

One person is dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side early Saturday morning, April 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the fatal crash happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Brown Deer Road at Servite Drive, just south of the Northridge Mall property.

A vehicle was headed east on Brown Deer when it crashed into another vehicle that was headed west on Brown Deer, turning left on to Servite.

The driver of the vehicle that was turning, a 53-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old, had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.