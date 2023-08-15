Non-communicative man found, Milwaukee police seek home

article

Milwaukee police found a non-communicative person Tuesday, Aug. 15 – and need the public's help to find his home and family.

Police said the man is around 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was found near 70th and Main on the city's southwest side. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Crocs shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232