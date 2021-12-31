COVID surge impacts New Year's celebrations

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, New Year's celebrations have become another difficult holiday for businesses to navigate.

Before the pandemic, Landmark Lanes on Milwaukee's east side would host a big New Year's Eve party. Sometimes, the pins don't fall your way. And that's sort of how it has felt to run a business in 2021.

"It’s been frightening. There’s no real rules. You got to come up with the rules yourself," said Kevin Glass. "If people get sick, you got to close down and get tested. It’s spooky. It’s scary."

Because of the omicron variant, Landmark Lanes will be open for people who want a place to celebrate, but there won't be any special events.



"I would like a busy New Year’s, if it doesn’t have any ramifications. That’s the thing, you don’t know what’s going to happen from any day. You just got to do your best," Glass said.

Bowling at Landmark Lanes

"We are going by the seat of our pants right now," said Glass. "I’m just hoping it’s going to go OK."

Some, like Chrissy and Allison Callahan, chose to spend the holiday with family, picking out supplies at Bartz's party store.

"We’re just staying home tonight, having some steak and lobster and playing some games and just have a fun night in," said Chrissy Callahan.

