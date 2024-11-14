2021 Milwaukee murder, man sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a man dead.

Court records show 37-year-old Carlos Davis pleaded guilty last year to felony murder, and additional felonies were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced on Tuesday to six years behind bars with credit for more than three years' time served, and was additionally sentenced to four years of extended supervision.

In July, Tia Meddaugh was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the case. Prosecutors charged her with first-degree reckless homicide nearly two years to the day after Davis was accused, and she pleaded guilty to the crime in June. She was also to five years of extended supervision.

The shooting happened on Sept. 14, 2021. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the scene outside a beauty store near Phillips and North. The victim, later identified as Christopher Moore, ultimately died of his injuries despite life-saving attempts.

Homicide scene near North and Vel R. Phillips.

Investigators said Davis and Meddaugh parked behind the building in an alley. Prosecutors said Davis got out and approached Moore as he was selling things out of the trunk of his car, and the two interacted as Meddaugh hung along the side of the building.

Then, the complaint states Davis attacked Moore, wrestled a gun away from him and handed it to Meddaugh. Prosecutors said she fired the gun, and the two ran back to their vehicle and took off.

Court documents said Meddaugh told police she was at the store when she saw Moore's vehicle and believed he had raped her the week before. She returned with Davis to "tussle" with Moore in retaliation.