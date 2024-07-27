September 2021 Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman sentenced

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Tia Meddaugh on Friday, July 26 to 18 years in prison and five years of extended supervision in connection with a September 2021 fatal shooting in the city.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on Sept. 14, 2021 to a shooting outside a beauty store near North Avenue and Vel R. Phillips. Arriving officers found a shooting victim and attempted life-saving measures. The shooting victim, later identified as Christopher Moore, died from his injuries.

Days later, prosecutors charged Carlos Davis. Nearly two years later, prosecutors charged Meddaugh – after what they caught on camera.

Police say Davis and Meddaugh pulled into the parking lot and parked behind the building in the alley. Davis got out and approached Moore as he was selling things out of the trunk of his car. The two interacted as Meddaugh hung along the side of the building. That is when Davis attacked Moore, wrestled a gun away from him, handed it to Meddaugh and she fired. Police say the two ran back to their waiting vehicle, and took off.

Homicide scene near North and Vel R. Phillips.

Search warrants say police found Davis' SUV near 16th and Hopkins hours later. The next day, they arrested Davis and Meddaugh.

Meddaugh declined to speak with police – and asked for a lawyer. Davis was out on bail at the time – and he was charged days later.

Court documents say Meddaugh told police she was at the store when she saw Moore's vehicle – and believed he had raped her the week before. She returned with Davis to "tussle" with Moore in retaliation.

Carlos Davis

Davis was charged on Sept. 19, 2021 with multiple counts including first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.