Milwaukee mural controversy, police investigating vandalism

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating the vandalism of a controversial mural. The mural depicted a Star of David combined with a swastika. It was defaced with black paint. While the paint was removed, the building owner said someone has since destroyed it.



Milwaukee police are investigating the vandalism of a controversial mural that happened last week.

The mural, located near the intersection of Holton and Locust in the city's Harambee neighborhood, depicted a Star of David combined with a swastika. The words "the irony of becoming what you once hated" were on the mural as well.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The aim of the mural was to foster awareness of the horrific genocide. Being committed, especially as we are nearing an election," said Ihsan Atta, who owns the building where the mural was placed. "This wasn’t a pro-Palestinanian mural like a lot of the media is saying. It is a pro-humanity mural."

The mural was defaced with black paint last week. FOX6 spoke to a woman who said she was the person who put the black paint over the mural.

Related article

"I vandalized it. I did. Whoever did this before, the hate. It’s a swastika. To me, it’s just promoting more violence. I’m trying to raise awareness that we have kids that play over here," said Sara Ninham, who was walking her dog when she saw it.

After the black paint vandalism, which is what MPD is investigating, Atta said the paint was removed. His surveillance camera has since captured someone with an ax tearing it down over the weekend. The mural cost almost $15,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I was disgusted and horrified at the blatantly antisemitic image that was clearly targeting the Jewish community," Miryam Rosensweig with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation said last week. "By intertwining the Jewish star, the symbol of being Jewish with the swastika, a symbol of the holocaust, and the destruction of a third off European Jews, there was an intent that was hateful and clearly antisemitic, targeting Jews in Milwaukee. No one in Israel will see it and certainly not the government."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252; to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.