Milwaukee mural destroyed amid growing controversy

First vandalized and now destroyed, controversy is bubbling over concerning a mural in Milwaukee aimed at bringing attention to the war in Gaza.

The mural at Locust and Holton for many has been triggering. The design has been generating conversation and conflict, as it depicted a Star of David combined with a swastika.The words "the irony of becoming what you once hated" were on the mural as well.

Previously, it displayed a portrait of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville police in 2020.

Ihsan Atta owns the building.

"The aim of the mural was to foster awareness of the horrific genocide. Being committed, especially as we are nearing an election," he said. "This wasn’t a pro-Palestinanian mural like a lot of the media is saying. It is a pro-humanity mural."

Similar sentiments were shared by the Milwaukee Jewish Voice for Peace, which said the mural is not antisemitic, but is anti zionist.

"We resoundingly reject this, that the Milwaukee Jewish Federation or the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle speak for the entire Jewish community when we assure you, they do not," said Rachel Ida Buff with Milwaukee Jewish Voice for Peace. "It is not ours or anyone's place to police Palestinians as they express their pain through creative means."

First, the mural was defaced with black paint. Atta said his surveillance cameras captured someone with an ax tearing it down over the weekend.

"There was an angry man screaming in my face waving a hammer, saying he was going to hit me with it," said Michael Gauthier, who lives in the area. "Thank God that didn’t happen."

The unwanted attention is why the owners of Black Dawn Tattoo are ending their lease.

"Rather than bringing the community together it became pretty divisive," shop owner Matt Stolzenburg said. "Every single day when there is perhaps a new thing happening, where something is getting damaged or whatever. The fear is that very soon after, it just might be other storefronts."

The Milwaukee Common Council did release a statement requesting Atta take down the mural. Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services has authority over signs and billboards, but murals are excepted, so it doesn't have jurisdiction and doesn't approve them.

He said he already has plans to put another mural in this location soon, but did not reveal the design. He also said there could be a replica of the most recent mural in another medium.

The mural cost almost $15,000.

Black Dawn Tattoo is raising money to help fund its new location.