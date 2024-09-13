Controversial mural vandalized in Milwaukee near Holton and Locust

The Brief A mural in Milwaukee depicting a swastika and a Star of David was covered in black paint. FOX6 spoke to the woman who said she was the person who put the paint over it. FOX6 will also talk with the building owner to learn why they put it up.



It appears someone has painted over a new, controversial mural that was placed on a building near Holton and Locust.

FOX6 was at the scene on Friday, Sept. 13, and noted that the black paint is partially covering a swastika merged with the Star of David.

The text on the mural read: "The irony of becoming what you once hated."

FOX6's Jason Calvi also spoke to a woman who said she was the person who put the black paint over the mural. She said quote, "to me, it's just promoting more violence."

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation put out an initial response, saying:

"Thank you to the members of our Jewish community and our allies who notified us this morning of the horribly antisemitic image found on the corner of Locust and Holton Streets in Milwaukee. We are working on a formal response, and will be able to provide more information soon."

FOX6 will also speak to the owner of the building to learn why the mural was put up, and will have much more coverage later today.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.