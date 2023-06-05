Milwaukee positive mpox case identified, health officials say

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Monday, June 5 that a positive case of mpox was identified in a Milwaukeee resident.

MHD is in contact with the individual, who is currently isolating and following all recommended guidance, and notified all close contacts. To date, there have been 37 positive cases of mpox in Milwaukee. This is the first identified case of mpox in Milwaukee since March 20, 2023.

A news release says this new positive case serves as a reminder that the mpox outbreak is not over. Public health officials urge individuals to remain cautious and take appropriate precautions. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can get mpox through close, personal contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox. However, data suggests that the virus has primarily spread among social networks of gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving men through intimate contact. Risk is especially high for same-gender-loving men who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners.

What is mpox?

Mpox is a viral infection, with symptoms that can include a painful and uncomfortable rash or sores which may look like pimples or blisters, often accompanied with flu-like illness. Mpox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mpox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Most people with mpox recover in two to four weeks.

There is no treatment approved specifically for mpox, so prevention is the best medicine. To prevent the spread of mpox, individuals should follow the following recommendations:

Prioritize receiving the two-dose JYNNEOS mpox vaccine. The vaccine is the strongest defense against contracting mpox. JYNNEOS vaccines are available at the MHD health clinic and other local healthcare facilities. A full list of MHD clinic hours and locations, as well as the CDC’s vaccination locator tool, is available at Milwaukee.gov/mpox

Avoid close, skin to skin contact with the mpox rash, including refraining from touching the rash or scabs of person with mpox and avoiding kissing, hugging, cuddling or having sex with someone with mpox.

If exposed to mpox, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible and let them know you have symptoms or have been exposed to mpox. Healthcare providers can provide testing and care for people who are diagnosed with mpox. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact your local health department for guidance.

More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the MHD mpox website and CDC mpox website.