Milwaukee mother strangled daughter to death, gets 25 years in prison

A Milwaukee mother convicted of strangling her 10-year-old daughter to death was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday.

A jury found 48-year-old Henrietta Rogers guilty at trial in May of first-degree reckless homicide.

It happened in February 2022. The victim, 10-year-old Jada Clay, was found lifeless inside her home. Police said there was an argument between Rogers and Clay over braiding hair.

Prosecutors said the act of strangling someone to death is a violently intimate offense and asked the judge for a heavier sentence: 30 years in prison. Rogers' defense attorney, on the other hand, argued for less time – saying Rogers suffers from a significant mental health challenge.

After hearing both arguments, Judge Mark Sanders sided with a heavier sentence. He said he was at a loss of words on the case.

"She was old enough to recognize what was happening, and that realization must have made her last moments some of the most terrible I can imagine," Sanders said in regard to the victim.

In addition to prison time, Rogers was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision and ordered to undergo a mental health assessment during probation and to seek employment. She was given credit for time served.