A'Nya Raymond homicide, Milwaukee police arrest suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a suspect in connection to the homicide of A'Nya Ramond, a mother who was found dead after her son was found wandering alone.
MPD said it will refer charges against the 54-year-old man to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The backstory:
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the 31-year-old Raymond was found dead in an alley near 42nd and Hampton on the morning of Nov. 5. She had several gunshot wounds.
Hours earlier, police reported finding a nonverbal boy without socks or shoes wandering alone near 9th and Keefe.
What they're saying:
Misty Raymond, A'Nya's mother, confirmed the boy was her grandson. She said she first realized something was wrong when she saw his picture on the news.
What you can do:
The family created a GoFundMe to help pay for Raymond's funeral.
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed Misty Raymond and referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.