The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a suspect in connection to the homicide of A'Nya Ramond. The 31-year-old mother was found dead in an alley near 42nd and Hampton. A boy, later confirmed to be her son, had been found wandering alone.



MPD said it will refer charges against the 54-year-old man to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the 31-year-old Raymond was found dead in an alley near 42nd and Hampton on the morning of Nov. 5. She had several gunshot wounds.

Hours earlier, police reported finding a nonverbal boy without socks or shoes wandering alone near 9th and Keefe.

Misty Raymond, A'Nya's mother, confirmed the boy was her grandson. She said she first realized something was wrong when she saw his picture on the news.

The family created a GoFundMe to help pay for Raymond's funeral.