Milwaukee family seeks answers after woman killed, son found alone

The Brief Milwaukee police say the fatal shooting of A’Nya Raymond and the discovery of a wandering boy are connected. Raymond, 31, was found shot to death near 42nd and Hampton; the boy located earlier is confirmed to be her son. Her mother is traveling to Milwaukee to identify her daughter and plan funeral arrangements as police search for suspects.



Milwaukee police say two scenes about three miles apart are connected: the discovery of a young boy wandering alone before dawn and the fatal shooting of his mother, 31-year-old A’Nya Raymond, hours later.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Raymond was found dead in an alley near 42nd and Hampton around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police say she had several gunshot wounds.

About five hours earlier, officers reported finding a nonverbal boy wandering alone on 9th Street near Keefe. Police estimated he was between 5 and 6 years old and said he was not wearing socks or shoes.

Doorbell camera video shows officers searching the neighborhood shortly after 4 a.m.

A’Nya Raymond (courtesy of Misty Raymond)

Raymond’s mother, Misty Raymond, who lives out of state, confirmed the boy is her grandson and provided photos of A’Nya to FOX6. She said she first realized something was wrong when she saw her grandson’s picture on the news.

What they're saying:

"It’s heartbreaking. I love my daughter. My family loved my daughter," she said. "I have a big family that all loved each other, and to hear some news so far away that your daughter’s been shot in an alley… it just don’t get any worse for a parent than that."

She plans to arrive in Milwaukee on Friday morning to see her daughter’s body and begin arranging a funeral.

"She was found shot and left in the alley," the mother said. "My grandson was found miles from where she was found, so somebody knows something. Either they left him and dumped her body, I just want answers."

The Milwaukee Police Department has not said whether the homicide happened where Raymond’s body was located, and follow-up questions were not answered by deadline. Investigators say they are searching for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

The family created a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.