Loved ones of LaKeyshia Timmons, the Milwaukee mother of eight killed on the city's north side, gathered to grieve and remember her on Friday night, April 2.

"My mom really didn’t deserve this," said Jessica Thomas. "She had a beautiful soul. She was a nice person. She was very loved by everyone – like everybody loved her. You couldn’t get no bad comments from my mama. She took care of everybody."

Timmons' family said she was hardworking and was gunned down after dropping her kids off at school.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

Ronald Fuller, 52, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to Timmons' death. He made his initial court appearance on Friday, and his cash bond was set at $250,000.

A criminal complaint states police were called to the area of 18th and Hadley on Monday morning, April 1. When officers got to there, they found Timmons with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronald Fuller

Investigators found nine bullet casings nearly 70 feet from where Timmons' body was found, per the complaint.

Police spoke with a person who knew Timmons. The complaint states he was awakened to the "sound of 6-7 gunshots" and "saw a person walking westbound on Hadley" immediately after the shots, the complaint states. He later realized the person walking away was Fuller – because Fuller has the same "distinct limp." The person also noted Timmons and Fuller "have been going through a messy child custody dispute," the complaint said.

Fuller was arrested later on April 1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As part of the investigation, police reviewed video from a home near 18th and Hadley. The camera, which faces the location where the homicide took place, recorded a person "walking with an apparent limp," according to the complaint. Later in the video, a detective heard a total of nine gunshots. The complaint states Timmons fell in the street near 18th and Hadley. As she was running, the video showed Timmons yelled: "Ron, why did you do that, man?" The person then walked away.

When detectives interviewed Fuller, the complaint states he said "there was no misunderstanding between him and (Timmons). He had no reason to do what he did." Fuller also indicated "the devil made him walk over" to Timmon's home. He told investigators he "only wanted to wound" Timmons and "did this to take care of the kids." He said he threw the gun into a recycling bin.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established for Timmons.